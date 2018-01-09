Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footballers across Yorkshire are anxiously waiting to see if they will be called up for international duty...to represent the COUNTY of their birth.

Yorkshire - known as the Vikings - is the newest international football team after its membership of the Confederation of International Football Associations (CONIFA) was ratified at the weekend.

It means they could one day face Tibet, Darfur, South Ossetia, Zanzibar, Western Armenia and Greenland.

The Yorkshire team’s inaugural game is a friendly against the Isle of Man team, Ellan Vannin, at the Hemsworth Miners Welfare FC ground at Fitzwilliam, Pontefract, on Sunday January 28 (kick-off 3.30pm)

Players had trials on Sunday afternoon and will learn in the coming days if they are in the Yorkshire squad.

Ellie Dalglish, admin manager for the Yorkshire International Football Association, told the Examiner it was hoped the profile of the team would rise in the coming months.

It is hoped some Yorkshire-born pros will come forward - although none have so far.

“We had our players’ trial yesterday afternoon and we are now all sitting with bated breath, waiting for our coaches to announce our squad,” said Ellie.

She added: “We haven’t had any Steps 1-4 (Premier League down to Division Two) interest but we’re hoping our profile will rise with matches looming and some of the higher tier players will come forward.”