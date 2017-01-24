The video will start in 8 Cancel

She’s a footballer’s wife, and proud of it.

Nicola Glennon, wife of former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Matt Glennon, has embraced the stereotypes to offer special packages at her beauty salon in Emley.

In addition to manicures, pedicures, microdermabrasions, waxing and facial rejuvenation she offers an exclusive extra: a chatty insight into the life of a footballer’s wife.

“Matt and I were watching the TV show Tina & Bobby, about Bobby Moore, and we noticed the parallels with our own lives,” she said.

“Football is glamorous but it can also have its up and downs. It is dramatic. People are constantly asking both of us about our lives – where we’ve been, who we’ve met, our memories – and I thought it would be good to combine it with what I do.”

Matt, 38, played for Huddersfield Town from 2006 to 2010. When his full-time playing career ended he opened a hair salon, G27, in Emley.

Now beautician and mum-of-two Nicola, 39, is 75 yards down the road on Church Street with her G27 Hair and Beauty Lounge. Both salons are decorated with football memorabilia.

“Women like football too,” added Nicola. “They like the glamour and I can offer lots of tips and advice on that. I also urge them to eat well and drink lots of water. It’s all about looking your best.”

Matt is now a summariser on Town matches for Radio Leeds.