Fantastic charity events in Huddersfield last week

A miracle runner who cheated death has embarked on a 2,000 mile charity challenge.

Brockholes man Sean Doyle has been running up to 10 miles, six days a week to meet his ambitious goal and raise as much money as possible for the British Heart Foundation.

Holmfirth Harriers member Sean, 48, survived a double heart attack on the Huddersfield Parkrun start line three years ago and wanted to do something to help others like himself recover.

“I got the idea half way through this year after I hit the 1,000 mile mark,” he said.

“The British Heart Foundation helped me with nutrition and gave me help and advice when I was recovering.

“I was also inspired to come back to running after reading a similar story about a football referee in its magazine.

“When I was in hospital recovering, I never thought that I would run again.

“I even hung my boots up at Christmas but got back into it.”

Sean, who fits his running in around his job as water treatment chemist, has just reached his target of £250 with three months to go.

“I’ve got 605 miles left, which means about 273 to 300 hours of running in 15 weeks,” said Sean.

Miracle marathon man, Sean Doyle of Brockholes who survived a double heart attack whilst running is now back to full fitness and running again. Sean Doyle gets in some of his 35 running miles per week.

“I monitor how far I’ve run through several devices.

“My rest day is Friday. I do the Huddersfield Parkrun route twice every Saturday before doing another mile and run almost every night.

“I’ve also taken part in the Hands Off HRI runs and did a recce of the Holme Moss fell race, when I fell into a pot hole above my knee.

“It’s a big effort, especially because I realised I was slightly behind so I’ve had to up my mileage.

“I’ve worn out several heart rate monitors and four pairs of running shoes.

“My hamstrings are especially prone to wear.

“I must admit, I will be glad to rest for longer than a day.”

Sean has big plans for where to run his last mile.

“It would be nice if I could do it on the pitch of John Smith's stadium and finish on the pitch on New Year’s Eve, the day Huddersfield Town will play Blackpool.

“I’ve put the feelers out and hinted to Sean Jarvis (Town’s commercial director) but he’s not said anything to me yet but he’s been liking my statuses on Facebook.”

To donate to Sean’s challenge, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sean-doyle13

A barbecue in memory of a well-known Scout leader has raised more than £1,300 for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Since Allan Broadbent’s death from cancer 10 years ago at the age of 57, his widow Eileen, daughter Katie, son Chris, daughter-in-law Jill and granddaughter Maya have hosted an annual barbecue at their Honley home.

Eileen said: “Each year, the event has grown. Fifty people attended our first event a decade ago and we raised £300.

Eileen Broadbent (front right) with her family and friends

“This year, 125 people attended, and we raised more than £1,300.

“We are pleased to have raised a record amount for Yorkshire Cancer Research on the 10th anniversary of Allan’s death, and we would like to thank family and friends for their support over the years.”

This year, a barrel of beer was donated by Three Fiends Brewhouse, of Holmfirth

.

Chris Broadbent and guests

The man who brought the Tour de France to Yorkshire was on hand to congratulate six riders as they completed a 761-mile charity bike ride across Europe.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of tourism body Welcome to Yorkshire, helped to cheer home the employees of bedding firm John Cotton who cycled all the way from the company’s factory in Gluszyca, Poland, to its headquarters in Mirfield.

Sir Gary, who secured the Tour de France Grand Depart for Yorkshire in 2014 – generating £102m for the region’s economy – was joined by cycling legend Brian Robinson and players from Huddersfield Giants to cheer the John Cotton cyclists home as they raced through the finish line at Battyeford Sporting Club.

Brian was the first Briton to complete the Tour in 1955 and the first to win a stage in 1958.

Taking to the saddle for the six-day charity ride were warehouse manager Tim Nellis, maintenance engineer Alan Bodell, logistics manager Daniel Hickling, sales and marketing director David Page, director Edyta Paxton and electrician David McDanielson while mainetnance assistant Robert Poyner and head receptionist Susan Bodell mde up the support team.

Tour De France veteran Brian Robinson (back left) and John Cotton (middle back) join in the celebration of the John Cotton charity cyclist after their return from Poland, Battyeford sports club.

The sponsored cycle ride caps a year-long fundraising effort by John Cotton to mark the firm’s centenary, which has raised £100,000 for six charities – Macmillan, the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, Kirkwood Hospice, Yorkshire Cancer Centre, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley, Lancashire, where John Cotton also has operations.

Representatives of the charities attended the event, which also included a specially-designed cake cut by company chairman John Cotton and the riders spraying a bottle of champagne in celebration of their achievement.

Other fundraising events by employees have included a charity football tournament at Leeds Road playing fields in Huddersfield, which raised almost £8,000.

Staff from a Brighouse company put their best feet forward to raise more than £400 by doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge.

Representatives from Pivotal Marketing Ltd, a web development and digital marketing agency, are donating the cash to Overgate Hospice, Elland.

From left are Sanjay and Jayna Patel, and Jill and Phil Hatfield

Completing the Three Peaks were Pivotal marketing director, Phil Hatfield, his wife Jill, Pivotal copywriter and social media co-ordinator Jayna Patel and her dad, Sanjay Patel, along with other family and friends.

Mr Hatfield said: “As a local business it’s important to give something back by doing fundraising. There are few people in Calderdale who haven’t been touched by the warmth, compassion and consideration that Overgate Hospice gives every day and every night, year in and year out, and so we believe it makes a hugely worthwhile charity to raise funds for.

“The Three Peaks Challenge was a tough one, but going on training walks during the weeks running up to the event made it possible, and reaching the summit of each peak to be greeted by spectacular views made it a memorable and fun experience.”

From left are Phil and Jill Hatfield, and Jayna and Sanjay Patel

The team welcomed help from family and friends, Beverley Patel and Tom Merry, who transported much needed food and supplies in support cars during the day.

The walkers were also extremely grateful to customers and colleagues who sponsored them on their Just Giving website at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Pivotal-Web-Three-Peaks

Huddersfield firms joined other businesses across Yorkshire for a rounders tournament to raise £660 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley.

Lawyers, accountants, architects, car dealers, estate agents and wealth managers were among those making up the teams which competed on five pitches at Leeds Road playing fields.

The tournament – organised by Code Blue Communications, based at Old Leeds Road, and Barnsley-based social enterprise Team Activ – involved 11 teams and was won by refrigeration and air conditioning company Crowther and Shaw, of Queen’s Mill Road.

Rounders tournament to raise £660 for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley

Russell Goldthorpe, director at Code Blue Communications, who suggested the event for the Huddersfield business community, said: “We have worked with Forget Me Not for five years and wanted to arrange a pretty unique but inclusive fundraising event.

“Rounders seemed like a great sport to bring back childhood memories, whilst being slightly competitive. It turned into a highly competitive, but really enjoyable evening. The event was a great success and everyone has been contacting us about the 2017 tournament.”