A forgotten candle sparked a nasty blaze at a Mirfield home.

A bedroom went up in flames after a tea-light was left to burn on a window ledge at a property at Kings Head Drive on Friday night.

Firefighters from Mirfield and Dewsbury were needed after the curtains caught fire and the flames spread through the room.

They were called at about 8.30pm after the occupants discovered a significant fire in their home.

None of the three people present were injured.

Watch Commander Darrell Hird, from Dewsbury station, said the heat had blown out a double glazed window, badly damaged the room and the home’s electrics and piping.

And he warned everyone to only have candles in occupied rooms in safe places.

“People don’t realise just how hot tea-lights get,” he said.

“They need to be placed in a really safe area.

“On this occasion one has been left near a window and the curtains have caught fire.

“These have burned through and dropped on to a bed and the floor.

“The occupants have heard the alarm and had a look but decided to get everybody out and call us.

“There’s quite a lot of damage as we had to do a lot of cutting.”