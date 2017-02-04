Plans to build a new clubhouse and make good a former sports field at Brockholes have been approved by Kirklees Council.
The application calls for a new clubhouse to be built and the football field at the former Brook Motors sports field to be reinstated. There would also be a new access off New Mill Road, floodlighting and parking for 53 vehicles.
The application was tabled by Replan UK Ltd, which owns the nearby industrial site at Hope Bank Works.
A report to the committee said the application site – comprising a former football pitch, bowling green and the remains of an old clubhouse – had been unused for many years and was now overgrown.
The single-storey clubhouse would include changing rooms for two teams and officials, a clubroom with bar and kitchen, toilets and a training room. An existing covered steel canopy viewing area would also be refurbished as part of the works.
It said: “The proposed development would provide a high quality facility for junior teams in the Holme Valley by bringing back into use a football pitch which has been unused for approximately 15 years and which was thought to have been lost to recreational uses.”