Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to build a new clubhouse and make good a former sports field at Brockholes have been approved by Kirklees Council.

The application calls for a new clubhouse to be built and the football field at the former Brook Motors sports field to be reinstated. There would also be a new access off New Mill Road, floodlighting and parking for 53 vehicles.

The application was tabled by Replan UK Ltd, which owns the nearby industrial site at Hope Bank Works.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

A report to the committee said the application site – comprising a former football pitch, bowling green and the remains of an old clubhouse – had been unused for many years and was now overgrown.

The single-storey clubhouse would include changing rooms for two teams and officials, a clubroom with bar and kitchen, toilets and a training room. An existing covered steel canopy viewing area would also be refurbished as part of the works.

It said: “The proposed development would provide a high quality facility for junior teams in the Holme Valley by bringing back into use a football pitch which has been unused for approximately 15 years and which was thought to have been lost to recreational uses.”