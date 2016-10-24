Login Register
Fork truck driving training instructor retires - after training 10,000 people

Cowlersley man Brian Quarmby has retired after 27 years at Huddersfield's Textile Centre of Excellence

Brian Quarmby, who has retired from his job as fork truck training instructor at the Textile Centre of Excellence, with centre administrator Sian Patrick

He’s parked up the forklift for the last time.

Brian Quarmby has retired after a career working in the textile industry and 27 years as a fork truck training instructor based at the Textile Centre of Excellence in Huddersfield.

Brian, of Cowlersley, has trained more than 10,000 people over his career, which also included 13 years with Linthwaite-based Thornton & Ross.

As a fork truck training instructor, Brian has worked in almost every textile company in Kirklees – and boasts that in his entire 40 years of employment he has only ever had one day off sick.

Bill Macbeth, managing director of the textile centre at Red Doles Lane, paid tribute to Mr Quarmby’s dedication at a retirement presentation attended by representatives of many of the firms he has worked with.

“The company has benefited greatly from Brian’s flexibility and willingness to go the extra mile,” said Mr Macbeth. “His replacement will have some tough boots to fill.”

Thanking colleagues, Brian said: “I have loved every minute of working in the textile industry. I’ve met some amazing people that have become lifelong friends.”

At the presentation Brian had a surprise of his own. He presented administrator Sian Patrick with a huge bouquet of flowers and a box of chocolates as a thank you for running his diary for the last 10 years.

