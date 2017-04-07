Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former West Yorkshire police chief believes Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe may have killed as many as eight more women.

Keith Hellawell , who was Chief Constable in the force, made the claim after it was revealed Sutcliffe is facing questions over further attacks.

And as the detective who got Sutcliffe to confess to two unsolved attempted murders, Mr Hellawell wants another try at getting the serial killer to open up.

The former police chief, from Huddersfield, spent 10 years visiting the evil murderer in Broadmoor trying to get him to admit to crimes additional to the 13 murders and seven attacks for which he was convicted in 1981.

He confronted him with a list of 10 attacks on women, eight of whom died, reports The Mirror.

Mr Hellawell said: “It was significant that he only confessed to the two attempted murders on the top of that list.

“If I was still working, it is those eight I would be going after.” Asked if he thought the Ripper had killed them, he replied: “Yes.”

Mr Hellawell, who is currently chairman of Sports Direct , added: “If it would be any benefit to the criminal justice system then yes, I would see him again.

“I only hope the new team get some success from updated forensic ­techniques because I felt my task was not completed and that saddens me.

“At the end of my visits I thought he was playing games, I think he quite enjoyed having a senior officer visiting.”

The identities of the women are not known, although one of the most likely victims is thought to be Barbara Mayo, 24, who was found strangled in woods in Derbyshire in 1970.

Others include prostitute Mary Judge, 43, discovered dead near Leeds Parish Church on February 26 1968.

Another is thought to be 14-year-old Judith Roberts, of Staffordshire, who was battered to death on June 7, 1972.

It was revealed earlier this week that Sutcliffe has been visited by police at HMP Frankland in Durham where he is currently held.

It is thought detectives have been questioning him over as many as 13 further cases, involving hammer attacks.

In 1992, Sutcliffe eventually admitted attacking 14-year-old Tracey Browne at Silsden, near Bradford, with a hammer in 1975. He also confessed to trying to kill Irish student Ann Rooney, 22, in Leeds.