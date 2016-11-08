Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former cocaine addict who was caught with a drugs stash and weighing scales has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

Golcar man Callum Weston, 26, faced a lengthy prison term after he admitted possessing nearly 10 grammes of Class A drug with intent to supply, but a judge today (Tues) agreed to take an exceptional course in his case.

After receiving a call from a member of the public drunken Weston was arrested by police in the Carr Lane area of Slaithwaite more than a year ago and Judge David Hatton QC was told that his involvement in dealing had only been for a short period of time.

Barrister Georgina Goring, for Weston, said he had taken cocaine for years, but after he was made redundant in March 2015 his casual use spiralled into an addiction.

“He funded that addiction with his redundancy package from his previous job,” she said.

Miss Goring said Weston had then started dealing to a small group of people, but his offending had been “an isolated incident.”

She pointed out that drug related text messages found on his phone only concerned the two days prior to his arrest.

The court heard that Weston had stopped using cocaine since the recent death of his mother and he now had a job offer.

Miss Goring argued that Weston’s guilty plea could mean a reduction in his prison sentence to two years which could then be suspended.

“He reassures you, through me, that you will not see him again,” she told Judge Hatton.

Weston, of Woodroyd, Golcar, was sentenced to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years, and he will also have to do 200 hours unpaid work for the community.

Judge Hatton said he had no idea why Weston had become involved in supplying “the filthy substance” to which he was addicted, but it was reassuring to read that he had had “a wake up call” and he now appreciated the seriousness of what he got himself involved in.

“The offences are now well over a year old and you have committed no further offences of any kind since,” said Judge Hatton.

“You have freed yourself, I am told, of your own addiction and you have the prospect of work.”