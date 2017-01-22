Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Colne Valley MP and Labour minister Sir Patrick Duffy will be awarded a papal knighthood at a ceremony in Doncaster next month.

Sir Patrick, 96, will be invested as Knight Commander of the Order of St Gregory the Great (KCSG) at a ceremony at St Peter-in-Chains Catholic Church, on February 1.

Sir Patrick was MP for the Colne Valley from 1963 to 1966 and went on to rub shoulders with some of the most influential leaders in the world ranging from Margaret Thatcher to Pope John Paull II.

At the ceremony, which will take place during a thanksgiving mass, Sir Patrick will be flanked by two uniformed knights and will receive an insignia while a citation is read.

Sir Patrick, who lives in Bennetthorpe near Doncaster said receiving a papal knighthood would be a great honour not only for himself but also for his parish in Doncaster.