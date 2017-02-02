Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former logistics manager for David Brown Ltd in Huddersfield has been given a suspended prison sentence after he was convicted on a charge of fraud but cleared of theft.

Craig Vear today changed his plea and admitted fraud by failing to disclose his links to two external companies and the jury at Leeds Crown Court found him guilty on his own admission.

The 46-year-old, of Leymoor Road, Golcar, denied a second charge of stealing £110,231 from the company and after the prosecution offered no evidence on that charge the jurors cleared him of theft.

Recorder Nigel Sangster told them after discussion it was felt it would have been impossible for the jury to indicate in their verdict what they felt the true position was regarding invoices and amounts and the prosecution had decided not to continue with it.

The jury heard Vear joined David Brown on May 2, 1994 and rose to become head of logistics in January 2009 with his department responsible for arranging transport, becoming redundant in 2013.

His new contract of employment specified: “You must not engage in other work outside the business that will conflict with your employment within the company. You are also required to notify the company of all external interests and positions which may be in conflict with your position within the company and the company’s interests generally.”

David Hall, prosecuting, said Vear failed to reveal he was the sole proprietor of Colne Valley Express Transport (CVET) and a director of another business T Jackson Transport which later became JV Haulage.

Saul Brody, for Vear, said he had worked very hard for the company, putting in “all sorts of hours beyond the scope of his contract to assist in the smooth running of the business.”

He and his family had been under four years of stress through the case and he would feel the loss of his good character “acutely.”

Imposing a nine month prison sentence suspended for two years Recorder Sangster said whatever his motive for setting up the companies Vear had a duty to tell his employers of a potential conflict of interest.

He said £110,000 had gone through Vear’s bank accounts and although much had been used to pay sub-contractors for the transport work done he told Vear “you were skimming something off the top.”

He added: “It is my judgment you did make at least £10,000 to £15,000 of this personally.”

Recorder Sangster said he understood civil proceedings would take place.

He added: “I do hope at the end of the day he has to pay back any money he shouldn’t have had.”