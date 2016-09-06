Login Register
Former drugs counsellor Claire Thornton turned home into cannabis factory

But the Ravensthorpe woman avoids a jail term

A debt-ridden former drugs counsellor whose Ravensthorpe home was converted into a cannabis farm has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Claire Thornton, 40, who was also said to have worked as a nurse, was arrested last month when police officers discovered more than 70 cannabis plants being grown in two bedrooms at her home in Huddersfield Road.

Bradford Crown Court heard today that the cannabis crop was about five or six weeks away from harvest and could have produced more than three kilograms of the drug.

Prosecutor Stephanie Hancock said the drug could have been worth up to £29,000 if it had been divided up and sold on the streets.

After her arrest heroin user Thornton said she was in debt to her own drug dealers and they were “not nice people.”

“She said they suggested a grow at her house and they set it up,” said Miss Hancock.

“She did have a role in watering the plants.”

The court heard that Thornton had been trying to clear off her own drug debt and she was aware that the people threatening her had hurt others.

Bradford Crown Court

She said they had changed the lock on her home so they could turn up whenever they wanted and they wore gloves which meant that no fingerprints were found when police discovered the cannabis farm.

Barrister Emma Gilsenan, for Thornton, said she had been clean of drugs for ten years, but had relapsed.

She said her client had previously worked as a drugs counsellor and also a nurse and it had been “a bit of a fall from from grace” for Thornton.

House caught fire because of cannabis production

Miss Gilsenan said Thornton had been taking steps to address her drug addiction and was now using methadone patches.

Judge Colin Burn decided it was not necessary for Thornton to go straight to prison for the production of cannabis offence, which she admitted, but he said the four-month jail sentence would be suspended for 18 months.

The judge also imposed a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and warned Thornton that the four-month sentence was now hanging over her.

