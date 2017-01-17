Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The site of a former brickworks is up for sale with a £1.3m price tag.

The six-acre Calder Brickworks site at Elland is being marketed for commercial use by property agency Walker Singleton. It is situated at the end of Shaw Lane, a private access road off Lower Edge Road and close to Lowfields Business Park.

Ryan Barker, of Walker Singleton, said a planning application had been submitted to Calderdale Council for six detached industrial units on the site – after an application to build houses there was refused last year. The council had allocated the site – now owned by a local company – as primary employment land under the local Unitary Development Plan.

A council officer’s report recommending refusal of the housing plan had stressed that the site was a “vital resorce” in replacing employment land compromised by the 2015 Boxing Day floods. It said: “The land is not adjacent to residential use, but it is adjacent to the employment use at Lowfields Business Park, hence employment use is much more appropriate. The successful Lowfields development clearly demonstrates the demand for employment space at this location.”

Mr Barker reported healthy interest in the site, which had several potential uses. He said the current plan was for six units, but the site could accommodate fewer – and could even end up with a single business occupying the whole site.