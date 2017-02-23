Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The funeral of Russ Conlon, one of Huddersfield’s best known former detectives, who died suddenly at the age of 54, will take place tomorrow (Friday).

Russ collapsed and died suddenly at the North Landing in Flamborough close to where he lived.

His funeral service will be at St Oswald’s Church, Flamborough, East Yorkshire, YO15 1PE on Friday at 2.45pm, followed by cremation at the East Riding Crematorium, Octon.

Russ had been a beat bobby in the Holme Valley and was so good in the job he won the 999 Personality in the Examiner Community Awards in 2003 – and the same year he was named West Yorkshire Police ’s top beat bobby.

He then joined CID in Huddersfield and was a field intelligence officer which involved collating all the reports on crimes and helping to draw up proactive ways to tackle them.

Russ wrote a weekly crime-fighting column for the Examiner called Conlon on Crime and at the time he is thought to have been the only detective nationwide who was doing that.

After retirement Russ and wife Clare moved to Flamborough on the east coast and Russ then worked for North Landing Boat Tours and Fishing Trips for more than three years.

He was helping owners Jo and Richard Emmerson to move a boat down on to Flamborough beach when he suddenly collapsed at 11.30am yesterday.

Jo said there were frantic efforts for about half-an-hour to save him but when the paramedics arrived they said he had probably passed away instantly.

She said: “No-one ever had a bad word to say about Russ – he was a smashing fella.”

North Landing own the last two cobbles to work out of Flamborough and Russ had been both a fisherman catching crab and lobster and also took visitors out on trips.