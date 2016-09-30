A former Huddersfield Giants academy player was told he brought shame on his team after assaulting an anti-doping officer.

Sam Barlow, 28, was spared jail after he behaved aggressively to UK Anti-Doping official Mark Dean, who was visiting his Halifax home for a random drugs test last July.

He then threatened to call police saying Mr Dean was a burglar, a court heard on Friday.

Barlow, of Garside Drive, admitted common assault after leaving his victim terrified he would be punched.

The Leigh Centurions player, who was signed to Huddersfield in 2007 before going on to play for Sheffield and Halifax, had accused the officer of trying to break into his house when he made the unannounced visit, prosecutor Ken Green said.

Barlow had emerged from his home “pointing and gesticulating,” despite Mr Dean showing him his ID.

Mr Green said: “The defendant became even more aggressive, saying, ‘I’m sick of you lot harassing me’.”

Barlow eventually let the officer into his home, but told him he was calling police to report him as a burglar.

The court heard how 6ft 3in, 18-stone Barlow had clenched his fist and drew back his arm, then barred Mr Dean’s way as he tried to leave the house.

The incident left Mr Dean “very fearful”.

Police later arrived and checked a neighbour’s CCTV, before interviewing Barlow and charging him with common assault, perverting the course of justice and false imprisonment.

Guy Gozem QC, for Barlow, said his client had since lost his rugby career following the incident.

He described the defendant as being in the “worst of all worlds”, having had to give up coaching youngsters and left with £40,000 in debt.

Barlow, who has previously represented Scotland in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

The judge told him: “You have brought shame upon yourself and upon Leigh Rugby League Club.”

Barlow is also currently serving a four-year ban from sports for not taking the unannounced test.