A former Huddersfield nightclub could become flats and a shop.

Chad’s bar on Brook Street in the town centre was closed down after police highlighted a number of violent incidents linked to the premises.

Kirklees Council revoked its licence in 2013 after councillors heard of a string of episodes including where a man wielding a baseball bat was run over by a man in an Audi outside the club.

In another a man suffered a broken leg in an attack outside the venue.

The venue, close to Huddersfield open market, has been vacant for some time and could now be re-developed.

An application has been submitted to Kirklees planners to turn the cellar and ground floor into a shop with six flats on the floors above.

Meanwhile, councillors are set to rule this week on the future of another controversial drinking venue, Newsome Tap.

The Newsome Tap - formerly Newsome WMC - St. John's Avenue, Newsome.

Owner Stuart Smith evicted the long standing bowling club from the former working men’s club premises and attempted to make it into a pub.

The venue failed to take off and he has spent the past few years attempting to redevelop it.

Permission was already granted to convert it into a house but councillors on the Huddersfield planning sub-committee will now decide whether it can be extended to have six apartments.