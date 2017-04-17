Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Huddersfield nightclub could become flats and a shop.

Chad’s bar on Brook Street in the town centre was closed down after police highlighted a number of violent incidents linked to the premises.

Kirklees Council revoked its licence in 2013 after councillors heard of a string of episodes including where a man wielding a baseball bat was run over by a man in an Audi outside the club.

In another a man suffered a broken leg in an attack outside the venue.

The venue, close to Huddersfield open market, has been vacant for some time and could now be re-developed.

An application has been submitted to Kirklees planners to turn the cellar and ground floor into a shop with six flats on the floors above.

Meanwhile, councillors are set to rule this week on the future of another controversial drinking venue, Newsome Tap.

Owner Stuart Smith evicted the long standing bowling club from the former working men’s club premises and attempted to make it into a pub.

The venue failed to take off and he has spent the past few years attempting to redevelop it.

Permission was already granted to convert it into a house but councillors on the Huddersfield planning sub-committee will now decide whether it can be extended to have six apartments.