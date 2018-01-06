Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former solider has admitted having an explosive substance, ammunition and a weapon.

Martin Davies pleaded guilty to three counts when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Friday).

The 48-year-old admitted one count of having an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances, one count of possessing ammunition without a certificate and one count of possessing a prohibited weapon for discharge of noxious gas.

The offences took place on May 29, 2016.

The Examiner has reported on his previous convictions in the past, including making a threat to kill his father .

Davies, of Gledholt Bank, Gledholt, will be sentenced on February 27.

He spent 22 years in the armed forces including service in the Falkland Islands and both Gulf wars.