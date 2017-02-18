Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former soldier threatened to kill his father days after he was given a conditional discharge for not having a firearms certificate for a mini-flare kit at his home in Huddersfield.

Martin Davies was in drink outside when police arrived at Gledholt Bank, Gledholt, on August 10 last year because of concerns about his behaviour. His mother said he had post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and needed help.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, told Leeds Crown Court that one officer asked Davies if he was all right and he replied: “I’m going to kill my dad.” When he was asked how he said: “I’m going to chop his head off.”

He was handcuffed and was found to be wearing a type of stab vest. He did not have any weapons on him but in a holdall inside his home cable ties, knives and a BB gun were found.

Davies had earlier been to visit his father where he lived, he had not seen him for some time and although he had made a similar threat to him it had not been taken seriously at that time because he was “rambling in drink”.

He told officers there was “mutual dislike” between him and his father and one of the reasons he wanted to kill him was “because I don’t like him”.

The court heard he was given a conditional discharge on August 1 after the flare kit was found in a bag at his home in May, which an expert said had lethal potential. Davies said he had been given it by a friend when he left the army and had no intention of using it.

At that hearing, the judge heard Davies had spent 22 years in the armed forces including service in the Falkland Islands and both Gulf wars.

Abdul Shakoor, for Davies, said he had not taken any of the items found in the holdall to his father’s home and none of the items required certificates but had been given to him when he left the service.

He had spoken in drink about his father when he made comments to the officer.

Davies, 47 of Gledholt Bank, Gledholt, admitted making a threat to kill and was given a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Recorder Michael Wheeler said having read psychiatric and pre-sentence reports it was clear he had a number of health issues having served his country well and needed assistance.