A former solicitors’ practice in Huddersfield town centre is to get a new lease of life as an upmarket wine bar.

Businessman Mark Robertson, who spent tens of thousands of pounds successfully refurbishing the Plumbers Arms at 6 Macaulay Street and turning it into a popular real ale bar, has big plans for 4 Macaulay Street too.

Home to Armitage Sykes solicitors for over 40 years Mr Robertson bought the freehold on the last day of 2015 and Kirklees Council now says his application for change of use and listed building consent has been successful.

A Design and Access statement submitted by Mr Robertson says: “The proposals aim to create a ground floor drinking establishment whilst turning the first and second floor areas into bed and breakfast rooms.

“Internal alterations proposed are minor. Externally we propose to construct a small, one-and-half storey height lean-to extension.

“This will form the new stairwell to the first and second floor bed and breakfast rooms, whilst also creating a separate rear entrance to the proposed drinking establishment for staff use. The first and second floors of 4-6 Macaulay Street, (which is Grade II listed), will house eight bed and breakfast rooms.”

Mr Robertson also owns The Waggon and Horses, Outlane, Jackson’s Bar on Albion Street, Huddersfield, and The Waterloo pub at Waterloo.