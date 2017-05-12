General Election 2017: What you need to know

The massive former Hunter’s waste site has now been cleared in Lockwood ... but we still have no idea how much it will cost taxpayers.

The 8,000-tonne mountain of waste has now been shifted and the site on Queens Mill Road sealed off with the clean-up bill expecting to run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

But, despite repeated requests, the council has still not come up with a figure as to what it has actually cost council taxpayers.

County court action has been dropped against former site operator Sam Hunter after Kirklees said he and his mother, Jacinta Hunter, had “disposed of their interests in two Hunter Group companies and vacated the site.”

But he could still face legal action.

Clr Naheed Mather, Cabinet member for enforcement said: “The council and environment agency will continue to pursue legal action against the perpetrators. Our legal team are currently looking into the best course of action. This includes considering further action to recover the costs associated with the clear up and criminal action against the individuals involved. Legal action, however, also comes at a cost so we will only take action once we have assessed the chances of success against the additional costs to the taxpayer.”

She added: “The individuals and businesses who previously occupied this site let it get into an appalling state which in turn led to the fire that we have been tackling for months.

“Prior to the fire the council and the Environment Agency used all the powers available to them to try and bring the waste business operating at this site under control, but unfortunately the operators continuously failed to comply with the necessary legislation.

“Once the fire began we had no choice but to step in and take responsibility for the site in order to get the fire under control and prevent this from happening again.

“Making the decision to spend taxpayers money on something that we were not responsible for was a tough call but we couldn’t in good conscience allow the situation to continue. Thanks to the swift action of all our partners – the fire service, Environment Agency, Public Health England, Yorkshire Water, waste contractor SUEZ and staff from across the council there is now no fire and no rubbish, which I am sure local people appreciate.

“We monitored the impact of the fire on the air, waterways and health of local people throughout the fire and are confident that there will be no long term impact.”

Kirklees says it will take tougher action in similar cases in the future.

A spokeswoman said: “The council is committed to taking swift and effective enforcement action within their legislative powers. We are reallocating resources so that environmental enforcement officers have more capacity to target larger, higher impact issues such as illegally run waste sites.

“The council is also creating an integrated community safety hub that will lead to better data, intelligence and resource sharing across the council and the police. This will include more officers working in communities to identify issues and put in place resolutions quickly and effectively before they escalate.”

West Yorkshire Fire Service has already said it will not be looking to recoup its costs for the clean-up.

Once the main fire which broke out on August 18 last year was out, crews from Huddersfield and Dewsbury continued to visit several times a day until last month, racking up a total to date of about 900 hours of work over more than seven months.