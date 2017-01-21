Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews are having to make daily trips to the former Hunters waste tip at Lockwood to dampen down the smouldering dump, which continues to burn nearly six months after it was abandoned by owners.

Contractors with Kirklees Council have been removing around 80 tonnes of waste per day from the site, named Scotland Yard, on Queen’s Mill Road. It is estimated that the site contained 11,000 tonnes of unprocessed, rotting rubbish when it was closed.

The tip burst into flames in August and regularly re-ignites. Since then there have been concerns about safety and air pollution. The putrid stench from the site has reached as far as Beaumont Park.

Residents whose homes overlook the site claim they are practically under siege as the stink and smoke means they are unable to sit outside or have doors and windows open.

Mother-of-two Claire Robertson-Dwyer says she fears that pollution levels could actually increase as more waste is shifted by contractors.

“The smell and smoke is horrendous, really horrible. It fluctuates with the weather. I have not had my windows open for years. I cannot ventilate my bedrooms. Everyone in the house has had eye infections.”

She added that her ten-year-old son Kobi has been diagnosed with vitamin D deficiency. She claims it has been caused by his being unable to go out in the sunshine.

Local councillor Andrew Cooper (Green, Newsome) said he expected the site to be cleared “within a couple of months”.

“The end is in sight,” he said. “Material is being taken out on a daily basis. The size of the rubbish has diminished significantly.

“There will be occasional flare-ups and the fire brigade are there on a daily basis.”

Kirklees District Commander Andy Farrell, of West Yorkshire Fire Service, said: “One appliance is attending the site each weekday with revisits on evenings and weekends to support council contractors as they remove waste and hotspots flare up.

“On Thursday two fire appliances attended the site at 8.37am due to reports of visible flames. Two jets and a hydrant were used to douse the flames.

“Attendance has now reduced to one aerial appliance and one handheld jet in use. We continue to work alongside our partners in a multi-agency approach, with the aim of bringing the incident to a conclusion as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency said it would be meeting with representatives from Kirklees Council next week to discuss progress being made on the site. The organisation revoked Mr Hunter’s tip permit late last year.

The former owner of the tip, Sam Hunter, is scheduled to appear at Huddersfield Magistrates Court next week.