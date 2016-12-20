Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former councillor received a lifetime achievement award at Kirklees Adult Learners Week.

Molly Walton, who was an adult learner after failing her 11-plus, was given the award by the Crosland Moor Community Learning Centre.

The former Crosland Moor and Netherton Labour councillor missed out on a place at the one local grammar school and was determined to return to learning after leaving school but work, marriage and children meant it was 20 years later before she could.

She said: “My love of learning had not diminished and I looked forward to attending the classes after work, which heightened my ambition to go to university.”

She took A-levels and studied at Bradford University. She was the council’s chairman of education, Huddersfield University governor, chair of the Careers Service and chair of governors at two schools. She helped form the Crosland Moor centre that honoured her.

Centre manager Joanne Berry said: “Crosland Moor Community Learning Centre has grown over the years. All the courses are aimed at giving learners skills to gain employment or better their lives.

“This is something that Molly is passionate about and wants others to have the same opportunity that she had all those years ago.”

The centre runs computing, maths, English and a weekly job club.