Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former landlady has been banned from a town centre pub after assaulting four people there including staff members.

Kathleen Spink had downed so much Southern Comfort that she was totally oblivious as to what happened during the row at the Boy and Barrel pub in Huddersfield town centre.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 50-year-old was particularly ashamed of her actions as she’d had to deal with problem customers in the past.

The attacks happened at the Beast Market premises late on September 29 when drunk Spink became agitated following failed attempts to find her son.

When Alistair Demody told her he didn’t know where he was, she shouted and swore and pushed her way into the pub.

There she spat at Leah Winpenny, a member of bar staff, and the spittal made contact with her arm.

Spink was asked to leave but instead grabbed her and James Woodward stepped in to intervene and help his girlfriend Ms Winpenny.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “She (Spink) poked him in the eye and, when he said he’d call police, punched him to the right side of his face.

“The defendant then hit Ms Winpenny again and pulled her hair.”

As Mr Dermody tried to help remove Spink she lashed out at him again, making contact with his face.

Megan Woodward then became involved as she walked past and saw the commotion with her friends.

As she attempted to calm down the situation Spink punched her in the face.

Spink, of Gisbourne Road in Bradley, said she’d been on Southern Comfort all night and had no memory of the attacks.

Mr Bozman told magistrates: “She said she was oblivious, a total wreck. A gobby b****h but not a fighter.”

Sonia Kidd said that the incident had made her client realise that she had a problem with alcohol and she was now seeking help.

She added: “She’s run pubs in the past and had seen this type of incident while being a landlady.

“She is shocked and horrified that she’s one of these people that in the past she’s had to deal with.”

Magistrates excluded Spink from the Boy and Barrel for a year.

She has to complete a community order with 10 days of rehabilitative activities and abide by a 12 week curfew.

Magistrates also ordered her to pay £50 compensation to each of the four victims as well as £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.