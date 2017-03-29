Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner who believes she contracted terminal cancer while making Liquorice Allsorts has started legal action against Bassett’s.

Patricia Sykes was diagnosed with mesothelioma, an incurable form of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, last year.

The 80-year-old, who had previously enjoyed good health, believes she contracted the disease while working at factories during the 1950s and 1960s.

These included Globe Worsted and Crowthers mills in the Colne Valley – and Bassett’s sweet factory in Sheffield.

Patricia, of Longwood, has hired law firm Irwin Mitchell – and she is encouraging former colleagues to come forward and help her case.

Between 1964 and 1965, Patricia made the liquorice and paste for Liquorice Allsorts.

She would pour the paste into massive heated vats which were lagged with asbestos.

Patricia remembers working regularly in close proximity to maintenance workers that were carrying out work on the vats and disturbing the asbestos material.

She also recalls the dusty air in Globe Worsted and Crowthers mills and the lagging on the pipes, which Patricia believes was asbestos.

The widowed great-grandma said: “It has been very difficult for me to come to terms with the fact that my illness was caused by exposure to asbestos decades ago, simply by going to work.

“It is heart-breaking to know that this disease was caused by asbestos exposure and I am determined to find out how and where I was exposed to it.

“Even more importantly, I am determined to find out why more was not done to protect myself and others.”

Patricia’s solicitor and industrial disease law expert, Ian Toft, said: “We are working with Patricia in her fight for justice to find out why she exposed to asbestos and believe she was substantially exposed to asbestos while working for Bassett’s sweet factory and during her time at various mills.

“Mesothelioma is an incurable and debilitating disease and its symptoms can only treated temporarily. The effects of working with asbestos often do not occur until decades later.

“Patricia and her family are suffering terribly simply because she was not adequately protected at work.”

Mr Toft added: “We urge any of Patricia’s former colleagues to come forward as we require their help to show that while she was employed at Bassett’s and the mills she was exposed to asbestos.”

Anybody who knows or worked with Patricia and who can provide any information is asked to contact Ian on 0870 150 0100 or e-mail ian.toft@irwinmitchell.com.