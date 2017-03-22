Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former nurse forced to retire due to ill-health claimed more than £21,000 in benefits she was not entitled to.

Angela Knott, of Whitehead Lane in Primrose Hill, had an exemplary career with no previous convictions.

But after suffering a back injury at work she was forced to retire early and submitted claims for benefits.

However, these were fraudulently obtained because the 51-year-old failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions that she was receiving an NHS pension.

Knott pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonesty making a false statement to obtain a benefit when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said that between August 2009 and July 2016 Knott was overpaid £21,472 in Jobseeker’s Allowance and Employment Support Allowance.

She claimed ESA on the basis that she was unable to work due to a disability and had no other income.

During further interviews with the DWP she failed to declare she was in receipt of an occupational pension.

Knott, who would have been entitled to some benefits had she been honest, is now repaying the cash at a rate of £50 per month.

Zahid Majeed, mitigating, said that his client had no previous convictions and had dedicated more than 20 years of her life to nursing.

He told magistrates: “She cared for the most vulnerable in society so it’s ironic that during the course of her employment she suffered a back injury which resulted in a degenerative condition.

“The injury caused her to lose her employment, there was an instability in her finances and she lost her home.

“She was under a significant amount of stress due to her finances and she sought assistance through the DWP and applied for benefits.

“She failed to notify the department about the NHS pension and being paid £200 a month but she would have been eligible for certain benefits.”

Magistrates sentenced Knott to a four-month curfew.

She must pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.