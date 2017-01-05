Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Independent shareholders vented their anger at under-fire Sports Direct chairman Keith Hellawell on Thursday – with 54% voting against his reappointment.

But the former West Yorkshire Police chief constable and government drugs tsar, who lives in Huddersfield, will remain in place after receiving the backing of 80.92% of all shareholders, including the firm’s founder Mike Ashley, who owns 55% of the company.

Mr Hellawell, 74, was accused by shareholders of overseeing a “catalogue of governance and operational failures” at the scandal-hit company.

Two major investors, Aberdeen Asset Management and Royal London, both publicly opposed him prior to the vote.

The vote was triggered after more than half of the retailer’s independent shareholders voted against Mr Hellawell’s reappointment at September’s tumultuous annual general meeting (AGM).

Mr Hellawell said he would stand down from the role should he be voted down again by minority shareholders at the 2017 AGM.

Mr Ashley said: “Keith has my full backing and will be continuing in his role on the basis that he has the unanimous support of the board.”

The store has been criticised over its “Victorian” working conditions, zero-hour contracts and failing to pay some workers the minimum wage.