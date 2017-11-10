Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former prisoner has been fined after failing to keep in touch with probation staff following his release.

Stephen Kenny, of Brook Street in Dewsbury Moor, was released from custody in April and has failed to comply with his post-sentence supervision requirements.

The 54-year-old failed to keep in contact with his supervising officer or tell her where he was living, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Carl Kingsley, mitigating, said his client was recalled to prison and so had no permanent home as this led to him losing his tenancy.

He explained: “He was sleeping on sofas with mental health issues and trying to manage a heroin addiction.

“There was a cocktail of failure but nothing will be achieved by sending him back to prison just to throw him out with the same problems.”

Kenny pleaded guilty to breaching the requirements and was fined £50.