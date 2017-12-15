Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former teacher and scout leader has appeared in court accused of abusing two schoolboys.

Stephen Scholes, 69, was before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in custody.

He pleaded not guilty to four charges of indecent assault on a boy aged under 14 and 16.

The alleged offences occurred in the Huddersfield area in between the mid 1980s and early 1990s.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said that during that time Scholes, formally of Newsome, was in a position of trust and used that position to befriend young boys and perform sex acts with them.

Magistrates sent his case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on January 11.

He was remanded into custody at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster.