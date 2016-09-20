David de Livio of Kirkburton, prepares for his Everest trip after 40 knee operations and eventual knee replacement.

David de Livio doesn’t do things by halves.

Just 18 months after a knee replacement operation he’s embarking on a 62km hike – to the original base camp of Mount Everest.

The 42­-year-­old father of two, from Kirkburton, will join 40 other adventurers as they trek through Nepal from Lukla to Kala Patthar to raise money for charity.

And the former soldier with 7 Signal Regiment says he’s never been more nervous in his life.

David endured more than 40 operations on his knee after damaging it during an army football match in 1996. Eventually the damage became so great that a full knee replacement was the only option.

“I usually do marathons and run through the pain, he said. “Then the option to do something proper came up.”

‘Something proper’ meant the Himalayas, and followed a similar trip by colleagues and rugby league legends, including Barrie McDermott and Chico Jackson, to Mount Kilimanjaro in Kenya, last year. David’s bad knee prevented him from taking part. Then someone mentioned Everest.

“I accepted before I told my wife, Claire,” said David. “I wouldn’t be able to repeat what she said when I did tell her! She’s petrified.”

David and his fellow trekkers fly from Manchester to Katmandu on October 13, and then on to Lukla Airport, built into a mountain and widely regarded as the most dangerous airport in the world.

They will trek for up to nine hours a day for the first eight days, increasing to 14 hours for the remaining two days until they reach Kala Patthar at 5,643m.

To prepare David has had to endure periods in an altitude chamber to acclimatise to the height. As part of his training he has climbed the Three Peaks and Mount Snowdon, and regularly runs around Huddersfield with a rucksack containing 25kgs of logs.

He has been backed by several local firms including Tag hair design, Westgate Barbers and Fitzpatrick Fuels. To assist with hitting his fundraising target of £4,500 he will hold a curry night at Cardamon Green in Waterloo on October 2, starting at 6pm.

Money raised will go to the Steve Prescott Foundation, named after the rugby league player who died of a rare form of stomach cancer in 2013.

When he reaches his destination David says he “will probably cry!” But he also hopes to be able to use the various wifi points on the mountain to call home and speak with Claire, daughter Sofia, four, and son Pharrell, 10, who will celebrate his 11th birthday on October 21.

And what a birthday present that will be.

David can be contacted on de_livio@sky.com