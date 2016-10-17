Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Foster carers in Calderdale could get pay boost

Bid to encourage fosterers to take on extra children

They deserve a pay rise more than most.

Now Calderdale’s foster carers are set to be rewarded with extra cash thanks to an agreement from councillors.

The council’s senior team has recommended a £400,000 cash boost to the service to encourage carers to foster siblings and older children who may have more difficulty finding a placement.

Councillors hope to increase foster carers’ pay by scrapping lower payments for taking on more than one child.

The final decision will be made at the next meeting of the full council on Wednesday, November 30.

“We all know how important it is to give children a good start in life,” said Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for children and young people’s services Clr Megan Swift.

“For some children this means finding them a new home, where they can feel settled and safe.

“Our foster carers are a vital part of this, and we’re delighted to be able to recommend an increase in their payments, which recognises their hard work and the skills they bring to fostering.

“Foster carers are amazing people who provide a home to children of any age, many of whom are likely to have experienced difficulties throughout their short lives. It’s a very challenging but also very rewarding role.

Clr Megan Swift ..

“Locally we have a shortage of foster carers and we’re hoping that this investment will encourage more people to come forward to help us meet the needs of Calderdale children.”

Foster carers are self-employed and receive a payment made up of two elements, an allowance per child and a skill level fee, which relates to the age and needs of the child being fostered.

Currently carers only receive the full skill level fee for the first child placed in their care.

If they foster any additional children, the rate is reduced to 50% for these children, which can mean that carers find it more difficult to look after sibling groups.

The proposed pay structure modernises the payments to carers, giving them the skills payment in full for each child they foster.

By raising the allowance an experienced carer looking after two children aged seven and nine would attract £833 per week in fees and child allowance, for example, compared to the current offer which is £692.68.

This will provide carers with additional income, making it easier for them to care for more children who need a foster place.

It will also make sure that the council is meeting the recommended government allowance for the child.

To find out more about how to become a foster carer visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/fostering

Today's top stories

Terrifying 'clown' attack in Deighton Mass brawl on Ale Trail Fancy a spirit with your pint? Dog that bit woman is destroyed
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Kirklees student and foster carer join campaign to urge more people to foster teenagers

Caitlin and Viv Marshall hope more people will sign up

Related Tags

Organisations
Calderdale Council

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Slaithwaite
    All-time low for Ale Trail as mass brawl erupts in front of children on Slaithwaite train
  2. Deighton
    Knife-wielding clown tried to snatch three-month-old baby in Deighton
  3. Golcar
    Teen Billy Furey's dog must be put down after it bit a woman
  4. Huddersfield
    Stolen to order ... the front end of a Corsa
  5. Age UK
    GPs' phone lines vandalised and attic intruders: Crimes reported in Huddersfield this week

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent