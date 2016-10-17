Foster carers in Calderdale could get pay boost

They deserve a pay rise more than most.

Now Calderdale’s foster carers are set to be rewarded with extra cash thanks to an agreement from councillors.

The council’s senior team has recommended a £400,000 cash boost to the service to encourage carers to foster siblings and older children who may have more difficulty finding a placement.

Councillors hope to increase foster carers’ pay by scrapping lower payments for taking on more than one child.

The final decision will be made at the next meeting of the full council on Wednesday, November 30.

“We all know how important it is to give children a good start in life,” said Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for children and young people’s services Clr Megan Swift.

“For some children this means finding them a new home, where they can feel settled and safe.

“Our foster carers are a vital part of this, and we’re delighted to be able to recommend an increase in their payments, which recognises their hard work and the skills they bring to fostering.

“Foster carers are amazing people who provide a home to children of any age, many of whom are likely to have experienced difficulties throughout their short lives. It’s a very challenging but also very rewarding role.

Clr Megan Swift ..

“Locally we have a shortage of foster carers and we’re hoping that this investment will encourage more people to come forward to help us meet the needs of Calderdale children.”

Foster carers are self-employed and receive a payment made up of two elements, an allowance per child and a skill level fee, which relates to the age and needs of the child being fostered.

Currently carers only receive the full skill level fee for the first child placed in their care.

If they foster any additional children, the rate is reduced to 50% for these children, which can mean that carers find it more difficult to look after sibling groups.

The proposed pay structure modernises the payments to carers, giving them the skills payment in full for each child they foster.

By raising the allowance an experienced carer looking after two children aged seven and nine would attract £833 per week in fees and child allowance, for example, compared to the current offer which is £692.68.

This will provide carers with additional income, making it easier for them to care for more children who need a foster place.

It will also make sure that the council is meeting the recommended government allowance for the child.

To find out more about how to become a foster carer visit www.calderdale.gov.uk/fostering