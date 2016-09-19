Four arrested in Huddersfield street by armed police

Dramatic moment police train guns on suspect in Walpole Road, Crosland Moor on Friday night

An armed operation in Huddersfield led to four arrests.

Police have confirmed they detained three teenagers and a man in Crosland Moor last Friday evening.

We had a photograph of one of the men being arrested by armed officers on Walpole Road.

The four were arrested on suspicion of firearms and drugs offences.

Three are 18 and the fourth is 34.

A police spokeswoman described the arrests at 7pm as “part of a planned policing operation.”

All four have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A special police vehicle was used in the swoop on Walpole Road, Crosland Moor on Friday night

Police are still seeking witnesses and anyone who can provide information.

Contact Det Con Mike Dean at Huddersfield CID via 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.