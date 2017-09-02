The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives investigating a firearms incident outside Dewsbury Police station have released four people on bail as inquiries continue.

Police arrested two men, aged 17 and 29, following the incident on Monday night.

Two others, aged 17 and 19, were later arrested, all on suspicion of firearms offences.

All four men have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The arrests came after a gun was fired at a driver who crashed outside Dewsbury Police Station.

Witnesses said a white Vauxhall Astra was being chased by another car at around 10.40pm on Monday.

The driver tried to escape by driving into the back of the police station in Old Westgate.

Gunshots were fired just before the car crashed at Dewsbury Police Station.

The car is thought to have hit the barrier which blocks entry to the compound at the rear of the police station.

Men in the car behind are thought to have fired shots at three men in the Astra. No-one was hurt.

Detectives ruled out that the incident was terror-related but linked it to ‘on going local issues’.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.