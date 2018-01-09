Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cafe owner who is selling the long-established business has hit out at online critics for suggesting his establishment isn’t clean.

Abdul Karim, who owns the Four Cousins cafe in the town centre, has spoken out after the Examiner revealed he was selling the business just eight months after he bought it.

Mr Karim - known to friends as Karim - said the cafe - one of the best-known in Huddersfield - was awarded a five star hygiene award by Kirklees Council in November.

He has decided to sell the cafe for family reasons as his wife is pregnant with their third child - and he says the business is thriving.

“I’ve had a wonderful time here,” he said.

“But it is going to be difficult to run the business and look after my family. The cafe is doing the same amount of business as when I took over and Christmas was phenomenal. I was hoping to keep the cafe for six or seven years but my wife is expecting.”

Mr Karim, who lives with his family in Manchester, said the daily commute on the M62 was also a factor in his decision to sell the cafe.

He’s had a lot of interest from prospective buyers in recent weeks.

“I’ve had loads of people coming in saying they want to buy it,” he said. “I do have a potential buyer. She is a Huddersfield woman who used to work here. I’ve had half a dozen people who all say they want it.”

He is expecting a buyer to make him a serious offer in the coming days.

Mr Karim said he was fond of Huddersfield and would be sad to leave.

“I love working in Huddersfield,” he said. “The people are really friendly. I am selling reluctantly and I will be sad to go. I do get attached to places. The last place I was there for eight years. I had wanted to stay here until I retired.”

He was saddened by online critics who said the cafe wasn’t clean and that he wasn’t friendly enough.

Mr Karim said those criticisms were “ridiculous and nonsense.”

“Some people said it was dirty but this is completely untrue,” he said. “We have been inspected and received five stars.”

This morning (Tues) a steady stream of customers called in for hot drinks or a bite to eat.

Customer Betty Jennings, 82, of Linthwaite, said: “I like the cafe and Karim is very friendly. This is my first port of call in a morning. I don’t like stopping at home.”

She said some customers had moved on when the previous owner had sold up.

“A gang of us used to come in here. When Andrea (the former owner) left, some people went to a cafe across from the Town Hall.”

The Four Cousins was originally opened by Clem Iasonides who ran the cafe with his family for over 40 years. Mr Iasonides died in 2010.

The cafe is being marketed for sale by the agent Blacks Brokers.

According to Blacks, the 100-seat cafe has an annual turnover of £236,000 with a gross profit of £128,000.

The leasehold purchase price is £69,950.