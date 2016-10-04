Is Huddersfield a lucky lottery town?

Four neighbours in Lindley are celebrating a lottery win – months after neighbours elsewhere won.

On Monday residents of Sandmoor Drive in Lindley scooped £1,000 each on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winners won the Daily Prize with their lucky postcode HD3 3WF, which is one of five winning postcodes. Each winning ticket is worth £1,000.

And they add to the success Huddersfield folk have had on the same lottery in recent months. In August residents of Broadgate Crescent, Lowerhouses, won the same cash prize.

People's Postcode Lottery winner Rob Jay, formerly of Plane Street, Newsome

While in May two neighbours from Plane Street in Newsome jetted off on holiday after £25,000 each on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

In September last year 67 residents in Holmfirth’s HD9 2 postcode shared a £2 million payout with James Wilson, of Holmbridge, scooping £400,000.

Here they are talking about their win

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “The great thing about People’s Postcode Lottery is that neighbours can win together. I hope the players in Huddersfield enjoy their win and keep playing to support fantastic charities here and across the country.”

When people play People’s Postcode Lottery a minimum of 30% goes directly to charities and players have raised £142 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

One project near Monday’s winners that has received support from players is Paddock Community Trust, which was awarded over £17,000 this year to create a volunteer centre.

The Trust runs adult learning, employment support programmes and specialist mentoring sessions at Paddock Village Hall.