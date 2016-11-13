Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four men have been jailed for drug offences after an operation targeting dealers in Batley and Wakefield.

Leeds Crown Court heard crack cocaine and heroin were seized on three occasions – once after a Tupperware box was thrown from a car.

Carmel Pearson, prosecuting, told the court that officers from Operation Quartz were in Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, on August 12 last year when they saw what appeared to be a drug deal from a car in which Mark O’Donnell was the driver and Adil Mahmood the front seat passenger.

They lost the car for a time but saw it later at a garage in Lupset and when they stopped it Mahmood had four deals of heroin and two of crack cocaine on him as well as £235 in cash.

A phone in the car console rang repeatedly and messages directed them where to go.

On December 14 officers followed a car emitting smoke in Batley and saw Stephen Lenaghan who was driving it pass something to a drug user. They turned and followed and then saw the passenger Ismail Cassim with a £10 note after a female drug user spoke to him.

A Tupperware tub thrown out of a window before both men were arrested. The tub contained 11 heroin deals and six of crack cocaine while a further 15 deals of crack cocaine were recovered from a sock.

Miss Pearson said Lenaghan and O’Donnell were both on bail on March 3 this year when officers followed another car in Wakefield to some wasteland.

When they pulled up the car was stationery with Lenaghan outside it and some builders working nearby indicated Lenaghan had hidden something in a bush. A tub containing 40 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine was found.

Lenaghan, 49 of Sykes Walk, Soothill, Batley was jailed for a total of five and a half years after admitting four charges of possessing crack cocaine or heroin with intent to supply.

Mahmood, 23 of Dark Lane, Batley was also jailed for 32 months after he admitted one offence of possessing heroin with intent and one of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.

0’Donnell, 22 of Churchill Drive, Horbury, Wakefield admitted two offences of possessing heroin with intent to supply and two of possessing crack cocaine with intent was jailed for 32 months.

Ismail Cassim, 35 of Links Road, Tooting, London was jailed for 28 months after he admitted once charge of possessing heroin with intent to supply and one of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.