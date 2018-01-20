Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

FOUR Kirklees Council gritters have crashed this morning due to black ice.

Some roads across Kirklees have been treacherous this morning and many side roads remain lethal as temperatures struggle to rise.

Kirklees Council said on its Twitter feed this morning about the gritters: “In conditions like this four of them had minor crashes. I’m sure you’ll be pleased to know that the four gritter drivers are all OK. We have fitters working on repairing the vehicles and we have enough capacity so we can still put out a full fleet.

“We gritted at 6pm last night and kept four crews out overnight gritting and ploughing across the district. We had them all out again at 5am today and then sent them back out again at 7.30am after a quick turnaround.

“There is a lot of black ice out there this morning. We’ve gritted all the priority routes twice since 5am and still have crews out but you still need to be incredibly careful and consider whether you could go out a bit later.

“Dewsbury and Huddersfield centre pavements are being done right now. We are doing the absolute best we can to make the main roads and our most used pavements as safe as we can but that doesn’t solve the problem so please take extra care and check in on less able friends/relatives to save them from going out.

“We are doing all we can to keep people moving and safe. But we need you to work with us by driving carefully, parking responsibly and helping out less able friends and neighbours wherever you can.”

