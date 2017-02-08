Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a shooting in Dewsbury have arrested four men.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening last week (February 1), when a 24-year-old man was shot on Park Parade in the Westtown area.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

Four men, aged 31, 30, 19 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, attempted robbery and threats to damage. They remained in custody this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police are continuing to appeal for information, and particularly want to hear from people in the local community.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1696 of February 1.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

