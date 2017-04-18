Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several more deaths have been blamed on a batch of killer heroin circulating across Yorkshire.

On Monday West Yorkshire Police warned users in Huddersfield to use extreme caution after two suspected drugs-related deaths in different parts of West Yorkshire on Saturday.

But now the death toll has escalated dramatically with a further four deaths being reported at separate addresses in South Yorkshire.

A 33-year-old man, a 31-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were found dead in Barnsley. Additionally, a 47-year-old woman was found dead at a house in Grimethorpe.

Temporary Chief Inspector Ian Proffitt said: “We are very concerned. For four deaths to occur in similar circumstances in a small time period and in a relatively small geographical area is unusual.

“We are exploring to establish if they are linked to the strength or content of heroin being used locally. The public should exercise caution if they come into contact with controlled drugs, particularly heroin, or heroin derivatives. If you experience any unusual symptoms after taking drugs, seek medical attention immediately.”

Two men, aged 37 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and were released pending investigation.