FOUR people were injured when shots were fired in Halifax yesterday (Friday) afternoon.

Two men have now been arrested in connection with the incident close to Asda supermarket on Spring Hall Lane at 3.45pm.

Police believe that an air weapon was used to fire the shots.

Those taken to hospital were described as suffering from minor injuries.

Police patrols remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Two men aged 18 and 21 were arrested and remain in police custody.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.