4 scams to look out for

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Huddersfield are being warned about four scams on the increase.

And one of them includes wine investments.

Action Fraud is highlighting the latest scams based on reports from the public which have been analysed by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB).

Last year, victims of investment fraud lost on average £32,000 as fraudsters employed increasingly advanced psychological tactics to persuade victims to invest.

Here’s a round-up of the scams to be aware of.

New anti-virus activation scam:

Fraudsters are exploiting victims who are unfamiliar with activating or renewing antivirus software. People are advised to be aware when following anti-virus links which can take them to fake websites.

After entering contact information, victims have been called by fraudsters who ask for payment to install the anti-virus. This method has also been used by fraudsters when victims have attempted to renew their antivirus subscription.

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) tax rebate scams:

Victims have received phishing emails/texts purporting to be from HMRC about tax rebates. After either downloading a file attached to the emails or clicking on a link, devices have been infected with Dridex - a type of banking malware - or Locky ransomware which locks devices and demands a ransom.

When victims click on the link in the HMRC spoofed texts they are redirected to a registration page requesting personal details.

The emails and texts appear genuine and the victims who have provided their personal details have consequently had direct debits, mobile phone contracts and new bank accounts set up using their personal information.

HMRC never contact people using these methods.

Parking fine letters:

Victims have been receiving letters from scammers claiming to be the police/parking authorities informing them they have been spotted illegally parking and have to pay a fine. In most of these cases the victim’s identity has been stolen.

Wine investment fraud/recovery:

The NFIB’s Investment Fraud Team is anticipating that wine investments and wine recovery will become a commodity, again after analysing intelligence from several reports.

Recovery Room fraud is a method where criminals contact victims of previous frauds, often by cold calling, and claim to be able to recover previously lost funds for a fee.

When Recovery Room fraudsters contact victims of wine investment fraud they will usually claim to be a legal professional such as an insolvency practitioner or an investment firm.