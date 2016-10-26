Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A four-year-old girl has been shot in the head with a bow and arrow in what police describe as an accident.

Police were called to a house in Furness Drive, Illingworth, Halifax, at 12.44pm on Saturday following reports that a girl had been injured with a bow and arrow at her family home.

She was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance with a serious head injury.

She remains in a serious condition following surgery.

Det Insp Gary Stephenson, of Calderdale District CID, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to determine precisely how this girl has come to be injured.

“Our investigations suggest she was not intentionally injured and an 18-year-old male is assisting us with our enquiries.

“Specially trained officers are working to support her family as our investigations continue.”