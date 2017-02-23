Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager has appeared in court in connection with a shooting in Dewsbury.

The 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court in Huddersfield, charged with attempted murder.

He faces further charges of robbery and the attempted robbery of two vehicles.

The alleged attack happened on Cemetery Road on February 1 when a 24-year-old man was approached by four males who had parked in a VW Golf.

The court heard that the man was shot in the chest and as he drove away there was a further shot at his car.

It is alleged that the gang then attempted to hijack a Honda vehicle.

When this was unsuccessful they are alleged to have successfully hijacked a Peugeot, which contained a mobile phone, wallet and cash worth a combined total of more than £8,000. It was later found burnt out.

District Judge Michael Fanning committed the teenager’s case to Leeds Crown Court.

Three others charged in connection with the offence have already appeared in court. They will all appear at the court on March 22.

The teenager was remanded in a local authority secure unit in the meantime.