A fraudster has been jailed after stealing a Saudi prince’s luxury car worth £97k and selling it to a Huddersfield dealership.

Mohammed Humza stole Sheikh Mohammed Alibrahim’s Rolls-Royce in Mayfair, London after scamming the DVLA.

The 25-year-old, from Hertfordshire, had filled out a DVLA V62 form claiming he was the new owner.

In April 2015 Humza sold the car to Shaks Specialist Cars for a £27,500 bank transfer and a part exchange for a BMW 5 Series and a White Mercedes-Benz A Class.

Southwark Crown Court heard that after receiving a V62 form, the DVLA contacts the owner about the change of ownership, and if there is no reply a new logbook is issued.

Humza, who had also stolen other expensive cars, pleaded guilty to one count of theft and five counts of fraud by false representation.

Sentencing Humza to four years and two months’ imprisonment, Judge Martin Griffiths said: “You have been involved in what to my view is a professional and highly selective car theft business.

“It must surely be something in the way of a salutary lesson to the DVLA. It shouldn’t really allow people to get new V5s on the strength of ‘I get can’t get hold of the registered keeper’.”