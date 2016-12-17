Could you be Freddie's forever family?

Freddie, a 12-year-old Ragdoll cat, is hoping that Santa Claws will find him a new home this Christmas.

The friendly cream-coloured, long-haired moggie, whose elderly owner was unable to continue caring for him due to ill health, is currently being looked after by staff at Brighouse Veterinary Centre. But they’d like to see Freddie settled with a new family as soon as possible.

He might be on the elderly side himself, but Freddie is affectionate and good natured – qualities that the Ragdoll breed is known for.

Because of his age he has a minor health problem, but has been fully vaccinated. He would suit a household with no other pets.

Anyone interested in becoming his new owner should contact Brighouse Veterinary Centre in Mary Street on 01484 714597.