Free HIV self-testing kits can be posted to your home.

Public health chiefs are reminding people of the confidential scheme as part of National HIV Testing Week, which begins on Saturday November 19.

The annual awareness week, co-ordinated by HIV Prevention England, promotes HIV testing to gay and bisexual men and black African men and women. According to HIV Prevention England, these groups make up seven out of 10 people in the UK living with HIV.

Calderdale Council says a quarter of people who have HIV and live in the borough do not know they have the virus.

To check your eligibility for a home test visit www.test.hiv .

Tests are also available in confidence at one of Calderdale Council’s sexual health clinics (http://sexualhealth.cht.nhs.uk/think-sexual-health) or the Brunswick Centre (www.thebrunswickcentre.org.uk/hiv-testing) .

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health, Paul Butcher, said: “It’s so important to get tested especially as early diagnosis and HIV treatment allows someone with HIV to live a normal healthy life and prevents onward transmission.”