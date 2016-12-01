Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children in distress at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary will be able to get comfort from a cuddly friend.

For Huddersfield Freemasons have celebrated the milestone of an initiative to help ease the suffering and emotional upset of children attending A&E departments at hospitals across the county.

During the past eight years West Riding Masonic Charities have provided teddy bears to 17 hospitals under its Teddies For Loving Care scheme and recently handed over the 100,000th soft toy.

The scheme, funded by West Riding Masonic Charities, provides a box of teddies each month and Matron Kate Crowther and A&E staff at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary were on hand to receive the latest batch, together with a £500 cheque and certificate from Freemasons John Gledhill and Mick Day.

A&E lead nurse Andy Elwers said: “They are a real soothing influence for traumatised children who come into A&E.”

Provincial Grand Master David S Pratt said: We are extremely proud of our TLC scheme and we are constantly being told that the teddies really help calm young patients down and make it easier for doctors and nursing staff in their work.”

The £500 will help provide a new television and an upgrade of recreational facilities in the children’s area in the A&E department.