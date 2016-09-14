FREE performance of Mikron Theatre's Canary Girls at Tolson Museum

Claire Burns and Stephanie Hackett as the Canary Girls by Mikron Theatre

Kirklees’ very-own travelling arts company, Mikron Theatre, is to put in an outdoor performance at Tolson Museum.

Mikron, famous for travelling all over the country by canal, river and road, is enjoying its 45th year of touring. In its current season, it is performing at 130 venues.

The theatre will be performing ‘Canary Girls’ in the garden behind Tolson Museum, in Ravensknowle Park, Wakefield Road.

Memorial garden, Tolson Museum, Ravensknowle

The play is set just after the outbreak of the First World War in 1914. The plot revolves around two sisters who swap their lives as maids for work in a shell-making factory.

Funny, heartfelt and tender, Canary Girls is a tale of two sisters well and truly at war.

The performance, on September 24, starts at 1pm in the Heritage Memorial Gardens and has two 45 minutes acts with an interval. Free to attend.