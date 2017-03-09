Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veterans can go on a fully-funded remembrance trip to Normandy.

The Royal British Legion has organised a series of trips for D-Day veterans to their former battlefields.

It’s for those who served plus two carers or family members and is being funded by the Treasury from Libor banking fines.

The tours encompass a five-day journey led by an experienced tour guide and accompanied by a qualified medic.

Remembrance Travel, the travel arm of the RBL, says: “D-Day, 6 June 1944, has gone down in history as the greatest of all air and seaborne invasions.

“Normandy Veteran Tours are very special Journeys of Remembrance that enable Second World War Veterans to revisit the beaches and landmarks they encountered during the D-Day landings.

“An official Royal British Legion guide will take you to the heart of Normandy’s rich and eventful Second World War history.

“It’s fully funded for Normandy Veterans and two carers/family members (3 passengers maximum).”

Departure dates are May 8, May 22, September 23, September 30 and October 7; with four nights half board accommodation provided.

Visit www.remembrancetravel.org.uk/ww2-tours/normandy-veteran-tours or call 01473 660 800 for more details.