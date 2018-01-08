Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you’re hoping for more grit bins in your area as the icy weather strikes – you’re likely to be out of luck.

Kirklees Council has said there will be no more for the “foreseeable future”.

The news that there’s no cash for grit bins was revealed in a letter to a Mirfield resident.

Denise Wadsworth of Lower Hopton put in a request for her road, off steep Hopton Lane, only to be told there was no chance.

A council official replied: “As you’ll appreciate, we do get hundreds of requests for grit bins and I’m afraid there’s no easy answer to your request.

“There isn’t enough funding for us to be able to provide any new grit bins at this time, or in the foreseeable future.”

Mrs Wadsworth said it was upsetting news as she had nearly slid into Hopton Lane when trying to stop her car at the junction of Cross Bank Street.

She said: “Do we have to wait for an accident to happen before they’ll do something?

“I find it unbelievable that they’re telling us to walk in the snow and ice up a steep hill in the busy road to the next nearest grit bin.”

Kirklees Council has said residents can request a grit bin is moved but Mrs Wadsworth said she wouldn’t dare deprive her neighbours of their facility.

“I don’t think that would go down well with them,” she commented.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The current winter policy has been in place since 2014.

“The council has 1450 grit/salt bins throughout the district – this is significantly more than equivalent local authorities.

“The exact location of these was decided by councillors in the past, and they can, with advice from officers, arrange for these to be moved to other locations within their ward to reflect local need.

“In Lower Hopton there are nine grit bins and Hopton Lane is on a gritting route.

“It is worth remembering that grit bins are not just for use on the street where they are located, they can also be used to grit footpaths and untreated roads in the immediate area.

“Residents also have the choice to make their own arrangements, and purchase grit to use as they require.

“We have filled grit bins twice this season, and are in the process of refilling them again now.”