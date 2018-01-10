Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When Jenny Tribillon isn’t exploring the West Yorkshire countryside she’s busy painting it – on shop and restaurant windows.

The 32-year-old artist, raised in the beautiful Carcassonne region of Southern France, is rapidly building a reputation as a creator of lively pop-up scenes that help local businesses to celebrate special events.

Her work was seen over Christmas in both Elland and Sowerby Bridge, where she painted windows for restaurants Hanif’s , Kiplings and Syhiba . And she’s back in the area this weekend working on Valentine’s Day-themed murals.

It’s an unusual use of her artistic talents, but one she trained for with the American artist Leslie Ronald.

Jenny, who now lives in Shipley, studied sign writing and painting at the Frederic Mistral Art School in Nimes, before moving to England 10 years ago.

“My mother is English and I always wanted to come to England,” she explains. “I really like it here”. And since settling down in Yorkshire she’s found a niche as a freelance artist.

Her work takes her anywhere and everywhere, but mostly around her adopted county. She added: “I have worked abroad in Morocco, painting a mural around a swimming pool in a private house. Most of my work is seasonal and themed, but the mural was a permanent feature.”

Taking her inspiration from the Yorkshire countryside, Jenny is most often asked to paint landscapes and figurative work. She was particularly busy during the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire , when one of her commissions was to paint windows at Leeds Bradford Airport with scenes of York, Yorkshire villages and scenic countryside. The now annual event also led to commissions transforming a number of shops in picturesque Skipton.

But she’s kept busy throughout the year, painting for Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Easter and other celebratory events. She also works in schools. A trademark of her work is that she usually works fast and completes murals within a few hours – sometimes more than one in a day.

One of Jenny’s specialities is trompe l’oeil work (French for deceive the eye), a technique that creates a three-dimensional effect, but she says she can turn her artistic eye to any style and is often given a free hand. “Some of my clients know exactly what they want but others have got no idea and leave it up to me,” she explains.