His mutilated body was dumped on moorland above Huddersfield nearly 30 years ago.

Now West Yorkshire Police detectives have launched a fresh appeal to bring Laurence Winstanley’s killer to justice.

The Oldham car mechanic was reported missing in 1988 and a year later – in September, 1989 – his mutilated and scorched body was found at Baitings Dam between Littleborough and Ripponden.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

As part of the re-examination police frogmen have searched a pond in Littleborough.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police confirmed the search was “in connection with the Laurence Winstanley murder investigation.”

He added: “Enquiries remain ongoing. West Yorkshire Police has made a key commitment that a case is never closed until it is resolved.

“This is to give, where possible, victims and their families closure. As part of this commitment to victims we continuously review our undetected homicides and serious sexual offences.”

In 2009 – on the 20th anniversary of the discovery of the body – police put up a £10,000 reward to help bring the killer to justice.

His devastated mother Vanessa Winstanley said at the time her life was “ripped apart.”

She begged the public for information to help detectives find her son’s killer and said: “Laurence was a wonderful son. The whole family have lost their normal lives. We only function in the hope that this will come to a close, that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, and that Laurence will finally be laid to peace.”

Laurence was last seen on October 2, 1988. He went for a drink at his local, The Windsor, where he received a phone call which seemed to concern him.

His mutilated body was discovered almost a year later on September 26, 1989, in the reservoir, just off the A58 on the outskirts of Ripponden.

The case featured on Crimewatch in 1989 and more than 80 officers swooped on homes in Rochdale and Littleborough in January 1990.

A man was questioned after the raids but Laurence’s murderer has never been found, despite his desperate mother putting up £25,000 from her savings as a reward for information in October 2001.

Anyone with information can call West Yorkshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

